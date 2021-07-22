We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Risk-On Sentiments Back: 5 ETFs Up At Least 7%
Wall Street started the week on a shaky note due to a spike in U.S. COVID cases, which is a potential threat to economic reopening. The Dow Jones logged a 725-point loss last Monday, marking the worst day since October. The benchmark U.S. treasury yield fell to 1.19% on Jul 19.
However, investors shrugged off fears and again entered the market rally with full enthusiasm. The Dow Jones then enjoyed its strongest two-day (on Jul 20 and Jul 21) rally since March. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq too are in fine fettle. Upbeat earnings results have probably helped the markets to bounce back.
The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 Index saw the biggest rebound with a 1.7% gain. The 10-year yield too jumped back to 1.30%. Many of the stocks that were hit the hardest on Jul 19, on concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, bounced back in the days that followed. Airlines and cruise companies spearheaded the revival.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that gained 7% or more on Jul 21.
ETFs in Focus
Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH - Free Report) – Up 9.44%
The underlying Solactive Blockchain Index provides exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of blockchain technology.
Vaneck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP - Free Report) – Up 8.25%
The underlying MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the global digital asset segment (read: ARK Invest Preparing to Launch Bitcoin ETF).
Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ - Free Report) – Up 8.14%
The underlying Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index measures the performance of companies involved in servicing the cryptocurrency markets, including crypto mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto financial services companies, or other financial institutions servicing primarily crypto-related clientele. The fund charges 85 bps in fees.
iPatha.B Coffee Subindex TR ETN (JO - Free Report) – Up 7.7%
The underlying Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on coffee. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.
Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Vaneck ETF (REMX - Free Report) – Up 7.2%
The underlying MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in producing, refining, and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.