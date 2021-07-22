Will Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 Earnings Show Weak Telehealth Demand?

Teladoc Health, Inc. ( TDOC Quick Quote TDOC - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, 2021, after the market closes. Q2 Earnings & Revenue Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teladoc Health’s second-quarter loss of 59 cents per share indicates deterioration from the loss of 34 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for sales of $500.97 million suggests a 107.85% rise from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Factors to Note
Teladoc Health’s virtual consultation services sold like hot cakes amid the pandemic last year. As people were forced to stay indoors, the best way to opt for medical consultation was via a virtual medium that included phones or computers.
However, the picture looks different this year as people started venturing out with restrictions being relaxed. After all, the satisfaction gained from an in-person medical consultation is better than what is experienced during a remote treatment. This might have to some extent dented demand for the company’s products and services. The same is also reflected in the company’s guidance.
For the to-be-reported quarter, the company anticipates total visits in the range of 3.2-3.4 million, indicating 19.8% growth from the 203% rise reported in the corresponding quarter of last year. Total paid membership is projected between 52 million and 54 million members, implying a 2.9% improvement from 92% growth seen in the previous quarter. Visit-fee-only access members are envisioned between 22 million and 23 million members, hinting at a 3.2% increase from 125% growth recorded in the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.
It is pretty evident that demand will cool off, from high levels. But the breakdown of the Delta variant severe might again impose restrictions. With such possibility, online medical services may once again soar.
Earnings Surprise History
The company’s bottom line beat estimates in two of the last four quarters (missing the mark on the remaining two occasions), the average surprise being 31.9%.
This is depicted in the chart below.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Teladoc Health this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here as elaborated below. Earnings ESP: Teladoc Health has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Zacks Rank: Teladoc Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering from the medical space with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming releases.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. ( MOH Quick Quote MOH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. Pfizer Inc. ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CRVS Quick Quote CRVS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.
Image: Shutterstock
