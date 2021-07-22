We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel Beats, Twitter & Snap Crush Estimates
Market indexes Thursday closed mostly in the green, albeit somewhat quietly, as our rudderless week continues. Still, any positive gains on a day’s session we’ll take. The Dow was up 0.07%, the S&P 500 +0.20% and the Nasdaq +0.36% — outpacing the group. Only the small-cap Russell 2000, which had been well outperforming the field for most of this week, fell back -1.55%.
Existing Home Sales for June came in slightly below estimates at 5.86 million, which was still a sequential gain of 1.4% and +22.9% year over year. Supply improved to its highest level since September 2020, which should have a positive impact moving forward. Median home pricing rose 23.4% from a year ago to $363,300. The homebuying window, from a mortgage-rate perspective, looks to have a bit more room to run.
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Intel Corp. (INTC - Free Report) beat estimates on both top and bottom lines after Thursday’s close, posting $1.28 per share which outpaced the $1.06 in the Zacks consensus and the $1.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues easily surpassed expectations in Q2: $18.53 billion versus $17.73 billion expected, on better-than-expected gross margins of 59.2%.
Next quarter earnings guidance is for a slight bump-up from the Zacks consensus to $1.10 per share, although sales for Q3 of $18.2 billion are down a tad from the $18.3 billion our analysts had been looking for. The company last missed an earnings estimate way back in Q4 2013. Shares are falling 2% in late trading on the release; Intel shares are still up 12.6% year to date but down 7.3% from a year ago.
Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) , switching back to reporting in the afternoons, simply crushed expectations on its bottom line for Q2: 20 cents per share far outpaced the 7 cents expected, which itself was more than 100% higher than the -$1.39 per share in that devastating Q2 2020 quarter. Revenues of $1.19 billion were also solidly ahead of the $1.06 billion expected. The company raised revenue guidance for Q3 to $1.22-1.3 billion, well ahead of estimates. Shares are up over 6% in late trading.
Snap Inc. (SNAP - Free Report) shares are also up big in the after-market following its huge beat on both top and bottom lines: 10 cents per share on $982 million in sales swept ahead of the 2 cents per share on $834 million expected. The social media major added 3 million m ore Daily Active Users than analysts had predicted, rising 13 million in the quarter to 293 million overall. Further, Q3 user growth guidance is up 21%. Shares are cranking +13.5% upon the release.
