Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $220.87, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 8.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
BA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.03 billion, up 44.21% from the prior-year quarter.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.15 per share and revenue of $76.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.05% and +32.19%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 57.63% lower within the past month. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.