Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $13.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.98% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.66 billion, up 36.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $126.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +202.44% and +9.03%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for F. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.38% higher. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so we one might conclude that F is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.