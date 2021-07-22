We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
XPO Logistics (XPO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
XPO Logistics (XPO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $140.32, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the freight management company had lost 3.47% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from XPO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. On that day, XPO is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 371.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.86 billion, up 38.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $19.45 billion, which would represent changes of +214.43% and +19.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. XPO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XPO has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.69, which means XPO is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, XPO's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.