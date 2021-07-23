The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BHP Group, Booking Holdings, CVS Health, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Exelon

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 23, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: BHP Group (
BHP Quick Quote BHP - Free Report) , Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG Quick Quote BKNG - Free Report) , CVS Health Corporation ( CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) , Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for BHP, Booking.com and CVS
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including BHP Group, Booking Holdings, and CVS Health. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>> Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard
Including all of this morning's releases, we now have Q2 results from 103 S&P 500 members or 20.% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these 103 index members are up +117.6% on +18.9% higher revenues, with 90.3% beating EPS estimates and a record 85.4% beating revenue estimates.
This is a notably improved performance from these 103 index members relative to what we have seen from the same group of companies in other recent periods, with the revenue outperformance notably standing out. Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still to come companies, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be up +72.7% on +19.8% higher revenues.
For a detailed look at the Q2 earnings season and expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report
>>>> All Around Earnings Strength Today's Featured Research Reports
Shares of
BHP have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+49.4% vs. +33.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company will continue to benefit from the rally in iron ore prices aided by strong demand in China. Improved industrial activity has led to a rally in copper prices, which is a positive for the company.
BHP's efforts to make operations more efficient through the employment of smart technology will lead to a reduction in costs, thereby boosting margins. During fiscal 2021, the company achieved first production at four major development projects. It is currently involved in two major petroleum and potash projects, both of which are under development.
(You can
) read the full research report on BHP here >>> Booking Holdings shares have gained +7.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry's loss of -21.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that steadily improving bookings, on the back of the re-opening of economy, have been benefiting the company.
The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which it expects will help in navigating through the current crisis. Disruptions in the travel industry due to the pandemic and sluggishness in the agency business are major headwinds for the company.
(You can
) read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>
Shares of
CVS Health have gained +21.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry's gain of +21.2%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the increasing demand for PBM and specialty pharmacy along with significant growth observed in the retail business.
The company's consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. A weak cough, cold and flu season, however, impacted growth within both Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC in the first quarter. The repeal of the HIF for 2021 also hampered growth for the Health Care Benefits unit.
(You can
) read the full research report on CVS Health here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chipotle Mexican Grill and Exelon.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BHP Group, Booking Holdings, CVS Health, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Exelon
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 23, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) , Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) , CVS Health Corporation (CVS - Free Report) , Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) and Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for BHP, Booking.com and CVS
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including BHP Group, Booking Holdings, and CVS Health. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard
Including all of this morning's releases, we now have Q2 results from 103 S&P 500 members or 20.% of the index's total membership. Total earnings for these 103 index members are up +117.6% on +18.9% higher revenues, with 90.3% beating EPS estimates and a record 85.4% beating revenue estimates.
This is a notably improved performance from these 103 index members relative to what we have seen from the same group of companies in other recent periods, with the revenue outperformance notably standing out. Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still to come companies, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be up +72.7% on +19.8% higher revenues.
For a detailed look at the Q2 earnings season and expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> All Around Earnings Strength
Today's Featured Research Reports
Shares of BHP have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+49.4% vs. +33.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company will continue to benefit from the rally in iron ore prices aided by strong demand in China. Improved industrial activity has led to a rally in copper prices, which is a positive for the company.
BHP's efforts to make operations more efficient through the employment of smart technology will lead to a reduction in costs, thereby boosting margins. During fiscal 2021, the company achieved first production at four major development projects. It is currently involved in two major petroleum and potash projects, both of which are under development.
(You can read the full research report on BHP here >>>)
Booking Holdings shares have gained +7.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry's loss of -21.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that steadily improving bookings, on the back of the re-opening of economy, have been benefiting the company.
The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which it expects will help in navigating through the current crisis. Disruptions in the travel industry due to the pandemic and sluggishness in the agency business are major headwinds for the company.
(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)
Shares of CVS Health have gained +21.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry's gain of +21.2%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the increasing demand for PBM and specialty pharmacy along with significant growth observed in the retail business.
The company's consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. A weak cough, cold and flu season, however, impacted growth within both Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC in the first quarter. The repeal of the HIF for 2021 also hampered growth for the Health Care Benefits unit.
(You can read the full research report on CVS Health here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chipotle Mexican Grill and Exelon.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.