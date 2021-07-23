We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $ 23.8 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2020. Thrivent Financial has more than $162 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 125 investment professionals.
Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in more than 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.
Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class A (AASMX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies. The market capitalization of these companies is equivalent to those included on the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc.
AASMX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 17%. As of the end of April 2021, AASMX held 88 issues with 2.2% of its assets invested in TTM Technologies Inc.
Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class A (TAAAX - Free Report) aims for a long-term capital growth. The fund invests in a combination of other funds managed by the Adviser and directly held financial instruments. It is meant for investors who seek greater long-term capital growth and are not averse to higher levels of risk and volatility. The fund allocates its assets mainly in equity securities; however, it may invest 0-25% of its assets in debt securities.
TAAAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 an has three-year annualized returns of 14%. Stephen D. Lowe is one of the fund managers of TAAAX since 2016.
Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class A (LBLAX - Free Report) aims for a high level of current income with consistent stability of principal. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in debt securities or preferred stock in at least the "Baa" major rating category by Moody's or "BBB" major rating category by S&P. LBLAX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.
LBLAX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.68%.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Thrivent mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
