Company News for Jul 23, 2021

  • Shares of AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) gained 0.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.
  • Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP - Free Report) shares advanced 1.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.72 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
  • Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) soared 10% after it reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.23 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV - Free Report) shares declined 3.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 loss of $0.35 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21 per share.

