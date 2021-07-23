We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Healthcare ETF (VHT) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 30% from its 52-week low price of $194.51/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
VHT in Focus
This fund targets the broad healthcare space with key holdings in pharma, healthcare equipment, biotechnology and managed healthcare. The fund charges investors 10 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The broad healthcare sector has been an area to watch lately given the resurgence in COVID-19 infections due to new Delta variant. This has made investors jittery, compelling them to tilt their portfolio to defensive investments. Additionally, the sector has been benefiting from COVID-19 vaccines or treatment with many more to come.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, VHT has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.