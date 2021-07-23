Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Healthcare ETF (VHT) Hits a New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 30% from its 52-week low price of $194.51/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

VHT in Focus

This fund targets the broad healthcare space with key holdings in pharma, healthcare equipment, biotechnology and managed healthcare. The fund charges investors 10 basis points a year in fees (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The broad healthcare sector has been an area to watch lately given the resurgence in COVID-19 infections due to new Delta variant. This has made investors jittery, compelling them to tilt their portfolio to defensive investments. Additionally, the sector has been benefiting from COVID-19 vaccines or treatment with many more to come.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VHT has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting continued outperformance in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - free report >>

Published in

etfs medical