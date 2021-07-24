Will Stanley Black (SWK) Keep Its Earnings Streak Alive in Q2?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK Quick Quote SWK - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before market open. The industrial tool maker delivered impressive results in the last four quarters, beating estimates on all occasions. Average earnings surprise is 16.72%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s reported earnings of $3.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 by 22.27%. In the past three months, shares of the company have lost 2.0% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let us delve deeper.
Key Factors & Estimates for Q2
Stanley Black’s solid product offerings, its focus on innovation, and exposure in various end-markets have been proving advantageous over time. With ease in pandemic-led disruptions and restrictions, market conditions are improving and are likely to have boosted second-quarter performance. Demand is believed to have been impressive for health and safety, and home and garden products.
Investments in capacity expansion, margin-resiliency program and a surge in the e-commerce business are other likely tailwinds. However, high costs — especially for base metals, steel, resins, batteries and electrical components — are expected to have been concerning for the quarter’s margins/profitability. High debts and divestiture-related issues are likely to have been other woes. For the second quarter of 2021, Stanley Black anticipates year-over-year organic sales growth of 28-32%. The projection is as per the company’s scenario planning. Earnings in the quarter are expected to be 25% of the yearly projection of $10.70-$11.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4,203 million for the second quarter of 2021, suggesting a 33.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number and a 0.1% growth from the previous quarter’s reported figure. Likewise, earnings estimates are pegged at $2.89, indicating an increase of 80.6% from the year-ago reported figure and a 7.7% decline from the previous quarter. The Tools & Storage segment is believed to have benefited from improvement in commercial and industrial markets as well as the healthy U.S. retail business. The healthy emerging market business along with growth in e-commerce and retail businesses in Europe are likely to have been other tailwinds. The scenario planning suggests a second-quarter organic sales increase of 35-40% for Tools & Storage in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Tools & Storage segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,118 million, indicating a 41.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure and 1.8% growth sequentially. For the Industrial segment, improvements in industrial fasteners and attachment tools businesses are expected to get reflected in second-quarter results. The scenario planning calls for a mid to high-teens organic sales increase for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $619 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 19.5% and a sequential decline of 5.9%. The Security segment is believed to have gained from easy comparables, growth initiatives and record backlog. The scenario planning indicates a low-double digits increase in organic sales for the second quarter. The Zack Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $480 million, indicating a 10.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure and 0.6% growth sequentially. Earnings Whispers
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Stanley Black this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The case with Stanley Black & Decker is shown below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: Stanley Black has an Earnings ESP of +3.99%, with the Most Accurate Estimate of $3.00 above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89. Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies in the Zacks
Industrial Products sector that you may want to consider as according to our model these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter. The Middleby Corporation ( MIDD Quick Quote MIDD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and it currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Flowserve Corporation ( FLS Quick Quote FLS - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. IDEX Corporation ( IEX Quick Quote IEX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.
Image: Bigstock
Will Stanley Black (SWK) Keep Its Earnings Streak Alive in Q2?
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before market open.
The industrial tool maker delivered impressive results in the last four quarters, beating estimates on all occasions. Average earnings surprise is 16.72%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s reported earnings of $3.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 by 22.27%.
In the past three months, shares of the company have lost 2.0% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let us delve deeper.
Key Factors & Estimates for Q2
Stanley Black’s solid product offerings, its focus on innovation, and exposure in various end-markets have been proving advantageous over time. With ease in pandemic-led disruptions and restrictions, market conditions are improving and are likely to have boosted second-quarter performance. Demand is believed to have been impressive for health and safety, and home and garden products.
Investments in capacity expansion, margin-resiliency program and a surge in the e-commerce business are other likely tailwinds. However, high costs — especially for base metals, steel, resins, batteries and electrical components — are expected to have been concerning for the quarter’s margins/profitability. High debts and divestiture-related issues are likely to have been other woes.
For the second quarter of 2021, Stanley Black anticipates year-over-year organic sales growth of 28-32%. The projection is as per the company’s scenario planning. Earnings in the quarter are expected to be 25% of the yearly projection of $10.70-$11.00 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4,203 million for the second quarter of 2021, suggesting a 33.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number and a 0.1% growth from the previous quarter’s reported figure. Likewise, earnings estimates are pegged at $2.89, indicating an increase of 80.6% from the year-ago reported figure and a 7.7% decline from the previous quarter.
The Tools & Storage segment is believed to have benefited from improvement in commercial and industrial markets as well as the healthy U.S. retail business. The healthy emerging market business along with growth in e-commerce and retail businesses in Europe are likely to have been other tailwinds. The scenario planning suggests a second-quarter organic sales increase of 35-40% for Tools & Storage in the second quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Tools & Storage segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,118 million, indicating a 41.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure and 1.8% growth sequentially.
For the Industrial segment, improvements in industrial fasteners and attachment tools businesses are expected to get reflected in second-quarter results. The scenario planning calls for a mid to high-teens organic sales increase for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $619 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 19.5% and a sequential decline of 5.9%.
The Security segment is believed to have gained from easy comparables, growth initiatives and record backlog. The scenario planning indicates a low-double digits increase in organic sales for the second quarter. The Zack Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $480 million, indicating a 10.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure and 0.6% growth sequentially.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Stanley Black this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The case with Stanley Black & Decker is shown below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Stanley Black has an Earnings ESP of +3.99%, with the Most Accurate Estimate of $3.00 above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies in the Zacks Industrial Products sector that you may want to consider as according to our model these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and it currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.