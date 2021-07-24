Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s ( CBSH Quick Quote CBSH - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.38 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. Also, the bottom line improved significantly from 32 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily supported by an improvement in revenues. The company recorded a provision benefit in the quarter, which was a major positive. However, an increase in non-interest expenses and a decline in loan balances were the headwinds. Probably because of these negatives, shares of the company lost 2.9% following the release. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $162.3 million, up significantly from the year-ago quarter’s $37.6 million. Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Total revenues were $347.1 million, up 8.3% year over year. However, the top line marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347.9 million.
Net interest income was $208 million, up 2.4% year over year. However, net yield on interest-earning assets contracted 34 basis points (bps) to 2.60%. Non-interest income was $139.1 million, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 18.4%. The upswing resulted from an increase in almost all fee income components, except for capital market fees and other fees. Non-interest expenses increased 5.7% year over year to $198.1 million primarily due to a rise in all cost components, except for equipment costs, and supplies and communication costs. The efficiency ratio decreased to 56.90% from 58.10% reported in the year-ago quarter. A fall in efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability. As of Jun 30, 2021, total loans were $15.6 billion, down from $16.4 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021. Total deposits as of the same date were $27.5 billion, up marginally from the prior-quarter end. Total stockholders’ equity was $3.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2021, up from $3.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. Credit Quality Improves
Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $45.7 million in the reported quarter against a provision of $80.5 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.02%, down from 0.21% recorded in the year-earlier quarter.
Total non-performing assets as of Jun 30, 2021, were $11.4 million, down 50.6% year over year. Capital Ratios Deteriorate & Profitability Ratios Improve
As of Jun 30, 2021, Tier I leverage ratio was 9.36%, down from 9.88% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 9.91% from the prior-year quarter’s 10.12%.
At the end of the second quarter, return on average assets was 1.93%, up from the year-ago period’s 0.54%. Return on average common equity was 19.12%, up from 4.77% in the prior-year quarter. Our Take
Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are likely to continue to benefit from a rise in deposit balances and efforts to strengthen fee income sources. However, low interest rates continue to hurt its financials.
Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Banks Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB Quick Quote FITB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. Results compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share. Comerica ( CMA Quick Quote CMA - Free Report) delivered a second-quarter 2021 earnings surprise of 43.2%. Earnings per share of $2.32 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The bottom line compared favorably with 84 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB Quick Quote MTB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 negative earnings surprise of 6.76%. Net operating earnings per share of $3.45 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70. The bottom line, however, compared favorably with $1.76 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Performance of Other Banks
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. Results compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 23 cents per share.
Comerica (CMA - Free Report) delivered a second-quarter 2021 earnings surprise of 43.2%. Earnings per share of $2.32 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The bottom line compared favorably with 84 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 negative earnings surprise of 6.76%. Net operating earnings per share of $3.45 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70. The bottom line, however, compared favorably with $1.76 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.