Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Camping World Holdings (CWH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Camping World Holdings is one of 259 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 49.10% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CWH has moved about 49.14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 3.16% on average. This means that Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.27% so far this year, so CWH is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CWH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.