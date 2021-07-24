We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is At Home Group (HOME) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has At Home Group (HOME - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
At Home Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HOME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOME's full-year earnings has moved 10.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that HOME has returned about 139.26% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.48%. This means that At Home Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, HOME is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.42% so far this year, so HOME is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
HOME will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.