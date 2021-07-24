We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Tillys (TLYS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Tillys (TLYS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TLYS and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Tillys is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TLYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLYS's full-year earnings has moved 78.23% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that TLYS has returned about 80.64% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.48% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Tillys is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TLYS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.89% this year, meaning that TLYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TLYS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.