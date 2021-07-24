We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) closed at $25.31, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 14.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 11, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AOSL to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 158.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AOSL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.02.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
