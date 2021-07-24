We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $81.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.
RBLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2021.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.28% higher. RBLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, RBLX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 98.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.2.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.