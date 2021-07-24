We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alto Ingredients (ALTO - Free Report) closed at $5.10, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the ethanol producer had lost 16.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.
ALTO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ALTO to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $238.98 million, up 12.69% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $942.52 million, which would represent changes of +450% and +5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALTO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ALTO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ALTO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.82, which means ALTO is trading at a discount to the group.
The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.