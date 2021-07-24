We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3D Systems (DDD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, 3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) closed at $25.82, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of 3D printers had lost 31.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DDD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $141.93 million, up 26.66% from the year-ago period.
DDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $586.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +436.36% and +5.83%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DDD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DDD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, DDD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 71.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.38.
The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.