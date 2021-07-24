We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.72, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $529.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.12% and +143.31%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FUBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.