The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: SilverBow Resources, Range Resources, Antero Resources, Comstock Resources and EQT Corp

Chicago, IL – July 26, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (
SBOW Quick Quote SBOW - Free Report) , Range Resources Corporation ( RRC Quick Quote RRC - Free Report) , Antero Resources Corporation ( AR Quick Quote AR - Free Report) , Comstock Resources, Inc. ( CRK Quick Quote CRK - Free Report) and EQT Corporation ( EQT Quick Quote EQT - Free Report) , Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog: Natural Gas Pushes Through $4 on Sizzling Summer Forecast
Natural gas prices broke the $4 threshold in trading on Thursday to finish the day at $4.003 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). That was the highest settlement since December 2018 and came despite a bearish inventory report by the U.S. Energy Department.
Stockpiles held in underground storage in the lower 48 states rose by 49 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended Jul 16 compared to the guidance of a 43 Bcf addition per the analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts. The larger-than-expected injection reflected average, mid-summer temperatures in certain parts of the nation.
Investors shrugged off the bearish inventory numbers and instead focused on the prospect of more weather-related demand through the remainder of summer. The markets are responding primarily to bullish forecasts, as expectations of warmer days ahead are providing a boost to prices.
The latest models are anticipating higher temperature-driven consumption in August with air conditioners likely to run at full throttle. With natural gas being the primary U.S. power plant fuel, prices have soared.
As a matter of fact, in most parts of the country, record-breaking heat has led to a higher power burn (or cooling demand) for the fuel. With healthy LNG export likely to provide further support to U.S. natural gas futures, the price action continues to be favorable.
Meanwhile, current natural gas stocks — at 2,678 billion cubic feet (Bcf) — are 532 Bcf (16.6%) below the 2020 level at this time and 176 Bcf (6.2%) lower than the five-year (2016-2020) average. The low stockpile levels have also buoyed the price of the energy commodity with the apprehension that the market might enter the winter withdrawal season with supplies in storage well below normal.
Overall, given natural gas' fundamental set-up, prices are expected to stay strong. This should aid gas-weighted producers like
SilverBow Resources, Range Resources Corp. and Antero Resources. SilverBow and Range Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Antero carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see
. the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Over 30 days, SilverBow has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 increase 3.2%. SilverBow controls 165,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford and around 80% of its total output comprises natural gas. SilverBow Resources' exposure to premium markets and focus on costs and margins should help it to benefit from rising natural gas prices.
Range Resources has a strong footing in the prolific Appalachian Basin. In the gas-rich resource, the upstream firm has huge inventories of low-risk drilling sites that are likely to provide production for several decades. Over 30 days, Range Resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 increase 11.2%.
Antero Resources' asset base — primarily focused on natural gas — is also concentrated on the Appalachian Basin. Antero Resources has amassed approximately 513,000 net acres of rich properties located in West Virginia and Ohio. Over 30 days, the firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 increase 10.6%.
For natural gas operators like
Comstock Resources and EQT Corp., investors should preferably wait for a better entry point before buying their shares. Both companies carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
