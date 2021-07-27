Zacks.com featured highlights include: Bassett Furniture, Peabody Energy, AutoNation, Arch Resources and Abercrombie & Fitch

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 26, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (
BSET Quick Quote BSET - Free Report) , Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU Quick Quote BTU - Free Report) , AutoNation, Inc. ( AN Quick Quote AN - Free Report) , Arch Resources, Inc. ( ARCH Quick Quote ARCH - Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) . 5 Stocks Stealing the Spotlight Following Recent Brokerage Upgrade
It is not unusual to falter in life due to lack or absence of proper guidance. The same theory applies to the investing world as well. With a plethora of stocks flooding the market at any point of time, it is very much possible for an investor to make a hasty decision while designing one’s portfolio in want of know-how/expertise. Choice of improper stocks can adversely impact his/her returns, thereby defeating the very objective of shelling out hard-earned money in the highly unpredictable stock market.
Brokers to the Rescue
To avoid such predicament, investors rely on the guidance provided by brokers who are deemed experts in the field. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), undertake a thorough research of the stocks covered by them.
To that end, they attend company conference calls, interview management personnel and minutely study the company’s publicly available documents among other things. Against this backdrop, it is no surprise that they have extensive knowledge on the stocks in their portfolio(s). Similarly, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by such well-researched information of the “experts” in the field while arriving at crucial investment decisions (buy, sell or hold).
Since brokers indulge in in-depth analysis, the question of their actions being arbitrary does not arise. The direction of the estimate revisions serves as an important pointer in determining the price of a stock. In fact, a rating upgrade normally leads to stock price appreciation and vice versa.
To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.
Don’t Ignore the Top Line
A strategy designed solely on the basis of the bottom line is unlikely to result in a winning strategy. According to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more credible for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. To address the top-line concerns, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1766772/5-stocks-hogging-the-limelight-post-recent-broker-upgrade Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer.
www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
