Newell Brands (NWL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top- and bottom- line when it reports second-quarter 2021 numbers on Jul 30, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,554 million, indicating an improvement of nearly 21% from the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has been stable at 45 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark suggests a rise of 50% from earnings of 30 cents reported in the year-ago period. This leading global consumer goods company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 72.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 114.3%.
Key Factors to Note
Newell Brands might have gained from continued growth in core sales during the second quarter. This is likely to have been driven by gains from strong product offerings across categories such as food, appliances and fragrances along with improvement in the writing business. Solid demand across several business units and regions along with enhanced supply chain operations and robust consumption patterns have been favoring its performance.
Rising e-commerce sales has been aiding the company. Newell Brands has been focusing on strengthening brands, developing omnichannel capabilities and tapping international growth opportunities. Such growth endeavors along with efforts to lower overhead costs, improve productivity and deepen customer engagement are likely to have favorably impacted second-quarter performance.
On its last earnings call, Newell Brands projected second-quarter net sales between $2.5 billion and $2.58 billion, with core sales witnessing growth of 17-20%. It forecast normalized earnings in the band of 41-45 cents, with operating margin expansion of 130-180 bps to 11.5-12%.
However, adverse impacts stemming from higher costs cannot be ignored. The company has been witnessing raw material inflation along with higher labor and freight costs due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Newell Brands Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Newell Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Newell Brands has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of -0.74%.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.09% and a Zacks Rank #1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Chewy Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +20% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank #3.