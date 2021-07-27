Twilio (TWLO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Twilio ( TWLO Quick Quote TWLO - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
The cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service provider is expecting quarterly revenues between $591 million and $601 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 47-50%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $597.7 million, suggesting growth of 49.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The company forecast non-GAAP loss per share between 13 cents to 16 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss per share of 14 cents, compared with non-GAAP earnings of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, Twilio’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 170%.
Factors to Note
Twilio’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from an increasing clientele and the acquisitions of Sendgrid and Segment. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex might have acted as a tailwind.
The to-be-reported quarter’s results are likely to reflect gains from the accelerated digital transformation projects across a number of industries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are reconfiguring their set-up for a work-from-home operational environment in a bid to make nearly 100% e-commerce a reality.
The company is expected to have witnessed demand from health care, education, retail and crisis management organizations. However, soft demand from ride-sharing, hospitality and travel industries may have slightly offset the benefits of the aforementioned factors.
Twilio’s expanding presence among leading enterprises is likely to have acted as a key tailwind. Remarkably, in the last reported quarter, the company had added more than 14,000 new clients, taking the total active customer count to more than 235,000.
The company’s efforts to fortify its global footprint are likely to get reflected in the quarterly results. The introductions of Journeys, Twilio Conversations, SendGrid Ads and SendGrid’s Email Validation API might have contributed to the company’s performance.
Its aggressive investments in systems and infrastructure, go-to-market team and Flex, as well as in R&D are likely to have weighed on its profitability during the quarter under review.
What Our Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Twilio this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Avnet, Inc. ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +9.82%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN Quick Quote OPEN - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.86%. Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( RIOT Quick Quote RIOT - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +120%.
Image: Shutterstock
