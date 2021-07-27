US Housing Market Resumes Growth Journey: 4 Funds to Tap

Remote working and low mortgage rates have been fueling housing demand since the coronavirus outbreak. But supply constraints continue to be a constant hurdle to the growth trend. Demand for homes in the suburbia is still strong and with resurgence in cases, especially fears of the delta variant, people continue to move out from the urban locations.
report,
report, Florida currently accounts for one in five new infection cases in America and has recorded 73,181 cases over the week ending Jul 25, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The highly contagious delta variant is one of the major factors behind the spike. Every state in the United States has reported an increase in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the past week. Hence those reanalyzing options to migrate to the suburbs are sure to make some big-ticket purchases on housing. Existing Home Sales Resurface
report
report on Jul 22, existing-home sales rose 1.4% to 5.86 million. Last month’s jump signals a rebound and a 22.9% year-over-year increase. Sales in the Northeast increased 2.8% last month, and the Midwest and West recorded a 3.1% and 1.7% rise, respectively. Housing Starts Accelerate
reported
reported that housing starts jumped 6.3% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.643 million. June’s reported figure surpassed consensus estimates of 1.593 million. The metric continued to grow after rebounding in May, though the figures for the month have been downwardly revised to 1.546 million. Mortgage Rate Stays Below 3%
The Federal Reserve’s interest rates cuts and quantitative easing have brought down borrowing costs and made housing more affordable for Americans. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped from 3.82% in March and bottomed at 2.85% last December. In fact, per the
Freddie Mac report,
Looking at last month’s report, the U.S housing market is surely not at its high recorded during the initial pandemic months. However, the rush to suburbia is surely boosting demand in this industry. While plunge in inventory and dearth of supplies keep prices high, the historically-low mortgage rate still pushes homebuyers to pick their safe shelters beyond jam-packed cities. Hence, we have screened out four Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) mutual funds, which have encouraging year-to-date (YTD) returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000. We expect these funds to outperform peers in the future.
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). Fidelity Advisor Real Estate Income Fund Class A ( FRINX Quick Quote FRINX - Free Report) aims for higher-than-average income. As a secondary objective, the fund seeks capital growth. FRINX invests majority of its assets in common stocks of REITs as well as securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments.
This Zacks sector – Real Estate product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 8.7% and 7.2% over the past three and five years, respectively.
please click here.
FRINX has an annual expense ratio of 1.01%, which is below the category average of 1.08%.
Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio ( FRESX Quick Quote FRESX - Free Report) fund aims for above-average income and long-term capital growth, which is consistent with reasonable investment risk. This non-diversified fund invests primarily in common stocks. The majority of FRESX’s assets are invested in securities of companies, principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments.
This Zacks sector – Real Estate product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 9.8% and 6.1% over the past three and five years, respectively.
please click here.
FRESX has an annual expense ratio of 0.74% versus the category average of 1.08%.
MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 ( MGLRX Quick Quote MGLRX - Free Report) looks for total returns. The fund invests majority of assets in U.S. equity securities and foreign real estate-related investments of any size.
This Zacks sector – Real Estate product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 12.2% and 9.3% over the past three and five years, respectively.
please click here.
MGLRX has an annual expense ratio of 0.90%, which is below the category average of 1.21%.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Fund Class R6 ( NRREX Quick Quote NRREX - Free Report) aims for total return. Additionally, the fund gives importance to capital appreciation and current income. Majority of this non-diversified fund’s assets are invested in equity securities of real estate investment trusts and real estate companies.
This Zacks sector – Real Estate product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, the fund has returned 14.8% and 9.6% over the past three and five years, respectively. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
NRREX has an annual expense ratio of 0.76%, which is below the category average of 1.08%.
