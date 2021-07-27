CME Group ( CME Quick Quote CME - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 28, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.29% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Consider
CME Group (CME) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CME Group (CME - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 28, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.29% in the last reported quarter.
Factors to Consider
CME Group’s second-quarter revenues are likely to have been affected by lower clearing and transaction fees and other revenues, partially offset by higher market data and information services.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $917 million, indicating a decrease of 2.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Decrease in cash markets business, lower fixed income volume and foreign exchange volume, decrease in processing services revenues and custody fees are likely to have hurt the top-line growth. However, the downside is likely to be partially offset by market data and information services revenues owing to price increases for certain products.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a decline of 1% from the year-ago reported figure.
Recently, CME Group reported decent average daily volume (ADV) for the second quarter. ADV of 18.4 million contracts per day improved 5% year over year in the second quarter due to increased volumes in four of the six product lines.
Interest rate volume of 8.8 million contracts per day increased 25% while Foreign exchange volumes increased 6% to about 0.8 million contracts per day. Metals volume of 0.6 million contracts per day grew 9%. Moreover, Agricultural volume of 1.6 million contracts per day increased 24%. However, Energy volume of about 2 million contracts declined 24% year over year while Equity index volume of nearly 5 million contracts per day fell 12%.
Higher compensation and benefits, technology, depreciation and amortization expenses are likely to have increased expenses in the second quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.59, indicating a decrease of 2.45% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.59. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Some finance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Equifax, Inc. (EFX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2.