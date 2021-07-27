We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has General Motors (GM) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has General Motors (GM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
General Motors is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 109 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 34.93% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that GM has returned about 31.94% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -2.49% on a year-to-date basis. This means that General Motors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, GM belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.67% this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on GM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.