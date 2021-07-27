We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VSTO and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Vista Outdoor is one of 259 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 26.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, VSTO has moved about 65.40% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.94% on average. As we can see, Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, VSTO is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.22% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to VSTO as it looks to continue its solid performance.