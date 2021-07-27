Fortive Corporation ( FTV Quick Quote FTV - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29. For the second quarter, the company expects 25% total revenue growth, with 20% increase in core revenues. Further, it expects adjusted net earnings of 56-60 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same has moved 3.4% north over the past 30 days to 61 cents per share, indicating a decline of 10.3% from the prior-year reported number. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10.95%. Key Factors to Note
Fortive (FTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Fortive Corporation (FTV - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 29.
For the second quarter, the company expects 25% total revenue growth, with 20% increase in core revenues.
Further, it expects adjusted net earnings of 56-60 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same has moved 3.4% north over the past 30 days to 61 cents per share, indicating a decline of 10.3% from the prior-year reported number.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10.95%.
Fortive Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Fortive Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fortive Corporation Quote
Key Factors to Note
Fortive’s robust portfolio of software and healthcare is likely to have continued aiding its performance during the to-be-reported quarter.
Growing SaaS offerings on the back of Accruent, Intelex, Censis, eMaint and Gordian acquisitions are expected to have contributed well to top-line growth during the quarter under review.
Increasing customer acquisition by Intelex, and strong momentum of Accruent across Industrial and Life Science segments might have been a major positive. Also, improving upselling momentum across the company’s Censis business is expected to have remained a tailwind.
Additionally, the positive outlook for Gordian’s job order contracting procurement business might have remained a tailwind.
Strengthening momentum across Fortive Business System (FBS) tools is likely to have bolstered customer wins during the quarter under review.
Also, the company’s high focus on building FBS capability across new businesses is expected to have aided its performance during the to-be-reported quarter.
Further, the company’s strong efforts to scale up data analytics capabilities with the FORT is likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.
In addition, expanding machine learning capabilities on the back of the ehsAI acquisition might have remained a tailwind.
Further, increasing investments in its partnership with Pioneer Square labs are expected to get reflected in second-quarter results.
However, uncertainties related to the pandemic might have remained concerns for the company. Also, increased spending is likely to get reflected in second-quarter results.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fortive this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
It has an Earnings ESP of -0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
