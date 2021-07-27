Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 earnings on Jul 29, before the market opens. This exploration and production company delivered an average earnings surprise of 119.6% in the last four reported quarters.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

CNX Resources’ earnings in the second quarter are likely to have benefited from lower shares outstanding, as the company has been opportunistically repurchasing shares from the open market. It has been managing costs in an efficient manner, and the same is expected to have lowered operating expenses as well as boosted margins in the second quarter.

It utilized free cash flow to lower the outstanding debt level by more than $70 million in the first quarter, which is likely to have lowered capital servicing cost and aided margins in the second quarter. Stable production volumes from high-quality assets are expected to have boosted second-quarter performance.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the June quarter earnings per share stands at 24 cents, suggesting an 84.6% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of +7.50%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same industry that too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter results on Jul 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.62% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.93% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.01% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.


