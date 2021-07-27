We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) . ASO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Investors will also notice that ASO has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ASO's industry has an average PEG of 2.27 right now. Within the past year, ASO's PEG has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.25.
We should also highlight that ASO has a P/B ratio of 2.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.17. Over the past 12 months, ASO's P/B has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 2.37.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ASO is an impressive value stock right now.