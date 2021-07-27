In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>
Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - free report >>
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>
Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - free report >>
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
TransUnion (TRU) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 27, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 749.4 million, indicating growth of 18.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The top line is expected to have benefited from organic growth in all segments, acquisitions of TruOptik and Signal Digital, and new product initiatives.
The consensus mark for adjusted EPS stands at 92 cents, indicating 39.4% year-over-year increase. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from strong revenue and EBITDA growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransUnion this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
TransUnion has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
TransUnion Price and EPS Surprise
TransUnion price-eps-surprise | TransUnion Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Visa (V - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.85% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +2.31% and carrying a Zacks Rank of 2.
Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #2.