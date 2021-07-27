Things You Need to Know Before Colgate's (CL) Q2 Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL Quick Quote CL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 30, before the opening bell. The leading global consumer products company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, suggesting 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved south by a penny in the past 30 days. For second-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.24 billion, suggesting 8.8% growth from the prior-year reported figure. In the trailing four quarters, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average. Factors to Note Colgate has been gaining from continued demand for personal and home care products as well as robust innovation strategy across all product categories. Higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising remain key growth drivers. Strength in the Africa/Eurasia, the Asia Pacific and Latin America segments bodes well. The company has been witnessing gross margin expansion for the past few quarters, driven by robust pricing and productivity gains. Its commitment to pricing efforts through premiumization and revenue-growth management has been paying off. This is expected to have resulted in organic sales growth and gross margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter. Colgate has been experiencing positive trends in the e-commerce platform, led by growth in the Hill’s, China and U.S. businesses. The company is also aggressively expanding the availability of its products to newer markets and channels, which is likely to have helped improve its organic sales performance. It has been focused on the premiumization of its Oral Care portfolio through major innovation like Colgate Renewal in the United States, Colgate Enzyme Whitening toothpaste in China and Colgate Total Anti-Tartar Line in Latin America, continued expansion of the Naturals and Therapeutics divisions, partnership with Philips to introduce electric toothbrushes in Latin America and the Hello Products LLC buyout. Such efforts are expected to get reflected in the company’s top-line results. However, it has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses stemming from rising advertising costs, increased logistics costs as well as investments related to brand building, innovation and e-commerce. In its last earnings call, management informed that it expects raw-material prices to remain elevated throughout 2021. ColgatePalmolive Company Price and EPS Surprise What the Zacks Model Unveils Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Colgate this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Colgate has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -0.21%. Stocks With Favorable Combinations Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in their upcoming releases. Medifast ( MED Quick Quote MED - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and, presently, a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Tyson Foods ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ Quick Quote MDLZ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
Things You Need to Know Before Colgate's (CL) Q2 Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Jul 30, before the opening bell. The leading global consumer products company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, suggesting 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved south by a penny in the past 30 days. For second-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.24 billion, suggesting 8.8% growth from the prior-year reported figure.
In the trailing four quarters, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average.
Factors to Note
Colgate has been gaining from continued demand for personal and home care products as well as robust innovation strategy across all product categories. Higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising remain key growth drivers. Strength in the Africa/Eurasia, the Asia Pacific and Latin America segments bodes well.
The company has been witnessing gross margin expansion for the past few quarters, driven by robust pricing and productivity gains. Its commitment to pricing efforts through premiumization and revenue-growth management has been paying off. This is expected to have resulted in organic sales growth and gross margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.
Colgate has been experiencing positive trends in the e-commerce platform, led by growth in the Hill’s, China and U.S. businesses. The company is also aggressively expanding the availability of its products to newer markets and channels, which is likely to have helped improve its organic sales performance.
It has been focused on the premiumization of its Oral Care portfolio through major innovation like Colgate Renewal in the United States, Colgate Enzyme Whitening toothpaste in China and Colgate Total Anti-Tartar Line in Latin America, continued expansion of the Naturals and Therapeutics divisions, partnership with Philips to introduce electric toothbrushes in Latin America and the Hello Products LLC buyout. Such efforts are expected to get reflected in the company’s top-line results.
However, it has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses stemming from rising advertising costs, increased logistics costs as well as investments related to brand building, innovation and e-commerce. In its last earnings call, management informed that it expects raw-material prices to remain elevated throughout 2021.
ColgatePalmolive Company Price and EPS Surprise
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Colgate this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Colgate has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -0.21%.
