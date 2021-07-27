We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed at $28.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 9.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TITN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TITN to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $364.5 million, up 20.11% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion, which would represent changes of +41.27% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TITN has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.76, so we one might conclude that TITN is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.