ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) closed at $57.40, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.09%.
ARCB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2021. On that day, ARCB is projected to report earnings of $1.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 137.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $919.77 million, up 46.61% from the year-ago period.
ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.61% and +20.14%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARCB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% higher. ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ARCB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.11, so we one might conclude that ARCB is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ARCB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.