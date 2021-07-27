We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $529.31, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 8.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, INTU is projected to report earnings of $1.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.32 billion, up 27.55% from the prior-year quarter.
INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.35 per share and revenue of $9.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.96% and +22.28%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, INTU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.17, so we one might conclude that INTU is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.