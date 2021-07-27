We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PetroChina (PTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $42.05, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 16.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.09% in that time.
PTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion, which would represent changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PTR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, PTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.08, so we one might conclude that PTR is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.