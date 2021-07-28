We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Pandemic Earnings All-Stars to Watch
This is the week investors wait for each quarter: the FAANG and growth stock earnings week.
Over 1000 companies are expected to report this week including many of the hottest tech names including most of FAANG with Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet reporting, along with other popular growth stocks.
These 5 companies are in that group. They are hot stocks that have managed to beat every quarter during the coronavirus pandemic, including when it first busted out in early 2020.
That’s impressive given the hit on the global economy during that time.
Shares have also been breaking out with some of these stocks hitting new 5-year highs.
But after massive rallies in the last year, is all the good news priced in?
Or will another earnings surprise move the shares higher?
1. Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive as it kept its earnings surprise track record even during a pandemic. Shares are at new highs up 30.2% year-to-date. It’s trading at 34x forward earnings. Does it have more gas in the tank?
2. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2019. It has beat all the pandemic quarters. Shares are up just 0.3% year-to-date, however, as it has been treading water and waiting for a catalyst.
3. Visa (V - Free Report) is still a beast. Not only did it beat every quarter during the pandemic, but it hasn’t missed since it’s IPO in 2008. That’s the best earnings surprise track record on the S&P 500. Shares are up 14.2% year-to-date and are busting out to new highs heading into the report. Is a big rally coming as the global economy recovers?
4. Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years, including, obviously, the pandemic quarters. Shares have busted out to new highs in 2021 after competitors posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings reports. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 42, however. Is it too hot to handle?
5. Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) has beat 9 quarters in a row, including during the pandemic. Shares are up just 0.5% year-to-date, however. And they’re not cheap, with a forward P/E of 90. What will it take to get this growth stock to bust out to new highs again?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT and SBUX in her personal portfolio.]