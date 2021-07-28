Medtronic (MDT) Introduces New Drug Coated Balloon Catheter

Medtronic plc ( MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) recently launched the Prevail drug coated balloon (DCB) Catheter in Europe following the receipt of CE mark authorization of the same. This newest coronary DCB can be used during percutaneous coronary intervention procedures to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease.
The Prevail DCB is available for use in European markets and is not authorized in the United States.
It utilizes paclitaxel, a rapid absorption drug, to treat de novo lesions, small vessel disease, and in-stent restenosis. During the catheter-based procedure, the balloon inflates within the artery, while the drug is delivered to the arterial tissue to be absorbed.
The latest DCB by Medtronic was designed with the intention to address the challenges posed by smaller and more complex vessels by leveraging Medtronic’s coronary technologies to provide physicians the ability to navigate through tight lesions with greater confidence.
The Prevail DCB is the latest addition to Medtronic’s coronary portfolio, which includes the Resolute Onyx DES in sizes ranging from 2.0-5.0 mm, the Euphora semicompliant balloon dilatation catheter, the DxTerity Diagnostic Angiography Catheter line and the Telescope Guide Extension Catheter. It is expected to bolster the Coronary and Renal Denervation business, which is part of Medtronic’s Cardiovascular portfolio.
Enhanced Safety and Deliverability
The Prevail DCB is the latest coronary DCB in the market, which presents itself as an ideal option for interventional cardiologists using DCB technology, given its excellent deliverability coupled with a strong safety profile that is supported by clinical evidence.
The Prevail DCB builds on the safety and efficacy outcomes demonstrated in the previous generation IN.PACT Falcon DCB clinical program. The outcome was reaffirmed by the PREVAIL Study where it showed impressive performance in patients with complex lesions, including those with small vessels and in-stent restenosis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Prevail DCB uses PowerTrac to offer superior deliverability and two times higher pushability compared to the previous IN.PACT Falcon technology. It also features a low crossing profile for exceptional crossability.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in PRNewswire, the global drug-coated balloons market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2019-2025. Factors such as technological advancements combined with development of new-generation DCBs having improved safety and efficacy rates, increasing awareness about latest generation DCBs, usage of DCBs in new indications, expanded indication approvals for the existing commercial DCBs by regulatory bodies and global increase in target patient pool are expected to drive market growth.
Given the market prospects, the recent launch of Medtronic’s Prevail DCB seems well-timed.
Notable Developments
In July 2021, Medtronic’s Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system was integrated at Hospital Clinico de la Red de Salud UC CHRISTUS in Santiago, Chile, to support the teaching institution's new robotic surgery program. UC CHRISTUS is the latest entrant to Medtronic's Partners in Possibility Program, which consists of a group of pioneering hospitals that will be among the first in the world to use the Hugo RAS system in support of the Hugo system patient registry.
Same month, Medtronic announced the publication of an economic model based on data from its sponsored PRODIGY trial (PRediction of Opioid-induced respiratory Depression In patients monitored by capnoGraphY).This model demonstrated that a continuous pulse oximetry and capnography monitoring for patients receiving opioids on medical-surgical units can reduce the hospital cost burden and length of patient stay compared to intermittent pulse oximetry monitoring alone.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its
industry over the past year. It has grown 32.9% compared to the industry’s 11.1% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Medtronic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Products industry include
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , HillRom Holdings, Inc. ( HRC Quick Quote HRC - Free Report) and BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has a long-term earnings growth rate of 26.4%.
HillRom Holdings has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.9%.
BellRing Brands has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25.3%.
Image: Bigstock
