New Strong Sell Stocks for July 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK - Free Report) is a diversified energy business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 97.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
