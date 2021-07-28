We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lumen (LUMN) to Sell Latin American Business for $2.7 Billion
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN - Free Report) has inked a deal to sell its Latin American business to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion.
Lumen’s share price increased 2.3% on Jul 26 in response to the news, closing the session at $12.92.
Headquartered in New York, Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm that specializes in infrastructure with almost $37 billion of assets under management.
Based in Monroe, LA, Lumen is a facilities-based technology and communications company. With nearly 450,000 route fiber miles and customers in more than 60 countries, it provides various integrated services and solutions.
Per the deal, Lumen will divest its Latin American business, which will operate as an independent, U.S.-headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak, to be named the “New LATAM Company”. Lumen will continue to serve customers in North America and the EMEA and APAC regions.
The present Latin American leadership team and organization will remain in place, headed by Hector Alonso, Lumen’s president for the region. Lumen will have a strategic partnership with the New LATAM Company, serving joint customers in the region.
The transaction is expected to unlock value for Lumen’s shareholders and allow it to maintain its global presence. It will enable Lumen to accelerate investments in key growth areas and provide flexibility on capital allocation strategy for debt reduction and evaluation of share repurchases.
AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest pension fund, is investing along with Stonepeak in this transaction. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be closed in the first half of 2022.
Lumen’s shares have returned 30.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 25.4%.
