Crane (CR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Crane Co. ( CR Quick Quote CR - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2021 results. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.65%, whereas sales exceeded the same by 8.14%. Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. The bottom line expanded 185.9% from the year-ago quarter figure of 64 cents on the back of sales growth and improved margin. Revenues Details
In the quarter under review, Crane’s net sales were $796.4 million, reflecting growth of 23.6% from the year-ago quarter. Results benefited from core sales growth of 19% and contribution of 5% from movements in foreign currencies.
Also, Crane’s net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $736 million. The company reports net sales under three segments — Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies and Aerospace & Electronics. In May 2021, it entered into a deal to divest its Engineered Materials segment. Effective second-quarter 2021, it represents the Engineered Materials segment as discontinued operations. The segmental information is briefly discussed below: Revenues from Process Flow Technologies were $310.7 million, reflecting growth of 30% from the year-ago quarter. The results benefited from a 22% gain from organic sales and 8% from movements in foreign currencies. The segment’s order backlog was $344.1 million in the reported quarter, reflecting sequential growth of 5.7%. Revenues from Payment & Merchandising Technologies totaled $328.2 million, increasing 32.6% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 27%, while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 5%. Order backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $374.7 million, up 11.2% sequentially. Revenues from the Aerospace & Electronics segment were $157.5 million, relatively flat year over year. Order backlog at the end of the quarter under review was $472.9 million, down 1.8% sequentially. Margin Profile
In the second quarter, Crane’s cost of sales of $476.8 million represented a 12.2% increase from the year-ago quarter. It represented 59.9% of net sales compared with 66% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 4.1% to $182.7 million. It represented 22.9% of net sales versus 29.6% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the second quarter increased 140.8% year over year to $139.9 million. Adjusted operating margin grew 860 basis points to 17.6%. Interest expenses, net, in the reported quarter were $11.4 million, down 20.8% year over year. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, Crane had cash and cash equivalents of $386.7 million, down 33.1% from $578.4 million at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt balance was relatively flat sequentially at $843.4 million.
In the reported quarter, the company did not make any repayment of commercial paper (maturity >90 days). In the first half of 2021, it generated net cash of $197.5 million from operating activities compared with $75.6 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $13.9 million, up 4.5% year over year. Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $140.7 million compared with $102.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Shareholder-Friendly Policy
In the second quarter, Crane used $25.2 million for paying dividends, increasing 1.2% from the year-ago quarter. No shares were repurchased in the reported quarter.
Concurrent with the earnings release, the company announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 43 cents per share. The company will pay out the dividend on Sep 8 to shareholders on record as of Aug 31, 2021. Outlook
Based on the second quarter’s impressive results and strengthening end-market business, Crane increased its projections for 2021.
It now anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $5.95-$6.15 for the year, higher than $5.65-$5.85 mentioned previously. Sales are predicted to be $3,100 million compared with the previously stated $3,015 million. Acquired assets will likely benefit sales by $5 million (guidance maintained), whereas movements in foreign currencies are expected to boost sales by 3.5% versus 2.5% stated previously. Core sales are expected to increase 7-9% year over year, marking an increase from 5-7% stated earlier. Corporate expenses for the year are expected to be $80 million, up from $77 million mentioned earlier. Adjusted tax rate will likely be 20.5% versus 21% estimated earlier. The company anticipates operating cash flow of $390-$420 million and capital expenditure of $70 million for 2021. Free cash flow is projected to be $320-$350 million. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks are Carlisle Companies Incorporated ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) , Griffon Corporation ( GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) and 3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Carlisle delivered an earnings surprise of 39.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Griffon delivered an earnings surprise of 122.71%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. 3M delivered an earnings surprise of 9.85%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Crane (CR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
Crane Co. (CR - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2021 results. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.65%, whereas sales exceeded the same by 8.14%.
Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. The bottom line expanded 185.9% from the year-ago quarter figure of 64 cents on the back of sales growth and improved margin.
Revenues Details
In the quarter under review, Crane’s net sales were $796.4 million, reflecting growth of 23.6% from the year-ago quarter. Results benefited from core sales growth of 19% and contribution of 5% from movements in foreign currencies.
Also, Crane’s net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $736 million.
The company reports net sales under three segments — Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies and Aerospace & Electronics. In May 2021, it entered into a deal to divest its Engineered Materials segment. Effective second-quarter 2021, it represents the Engineered Materials segment as discontinued operations. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:
Revenues from Process Flow Technologies were $310.7 million, reflecting growth of 30% from the year-ago quarter. The results benefited from a 22% gain from organic sales and 8% from movements in foreign currencies. The segment’s order backlog was $344.1 million in the reported quarter, reflecting sequential growth of 5.7%.
Revenues from Payment & Merchandising Technologies totaled $328.2 million, increasing 32.6% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 27%, while foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 5%. Order backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $374.7 million, up 11.2% sequentially.
Revenues from the Aerospace & Electronics segment were $157.5 million, relatively flat year over year. Order backlog at the end of the quarter under review was $472.9 million, down 1.8% sequentially.
Margin Profile
In the second quarter, Crane’s cost of sales of $476.8 million represented a 12.2% increase from the year-ago quarter. It represented 59.9% of net sales compared with 66% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 4.1% to $182.7 million. It represented 22.9% of net sales versus 29.6% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the second quarter increased 140.8% year over year to $139.9 million. Adjusted operating margin grew 860 basis points to 17.6%. Interest expenses, net, in the reported quarter were $11.4 million, down 20.8% year over year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, Crane had cash and cash equivalents of $386.7 million, down 33.1% from $578.4 million at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt balance was relatively flat sequentially at $843.4 million.
In the reported quarter, the company did not make any repayment of commercial paper (maturity >90 days).
In the first half of 2021, it generated net cash of $197.5 million from operating activities compared with $75.6 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $13.9 million, up 4.5% year over year.
Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $140.7 million compared with $102.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Shareholder-Friendly Policy
In the second quarter, Crane used $25.2 million for paying dividends, increasing 1.2% from the year-ago quarter. No shares were repurchased in the reported quarter.
Concurrent with the earnings release, the company announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 43 cents per share. The company will pay out the dividend on Sep 8 to shareholders on record as of Aug 31, 2021.
Outlook
Based on the second quarter’s impressive results and strengthening end-market business, Crane increased its projections for 2021.
It now anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $5.95-$6.15 for the year, higher than $5.65-$5.85 mentioned previously.
Sales are predicted to be $3,100 million compared with the previously stated $3,015 million. Acquired assets will likely benefit sales by $5 million (guidance maintained), whereas movements in foreign currencies are expected to boost sales by 3.5% versus 2.5% stated previously. Core sales are expected to increase 7-9% year over year, marking an increase from 5-7% stated earlier.
Corporate expenses for the year are expected to be $80 million, up from $77 million mentioned earlier. Adjusted tax rate will likely be 20.5% versus 21% estimated earlier. The company anticipates operating cash flow of $390-$420 million and capital expenditure of $70 million for 2021. Free cash flow is projected to be $320-$350 million.
Crane Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Crane Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Crane Co. Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks are Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) , Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) and 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Carlisle delivered an earnings surprise of 39.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Griffon delivered an earnings surprise of 122.71%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
3M delivered an earnings surprise of 9.85%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.