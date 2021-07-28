We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PACCAR's (PCAR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR - Free Report) reported earnings of $1.41 per share for second-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38. Higher-than-anticipated sales and profit from Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance.
Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $5.84 billion, up from $3.06 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Sales from Trucks, Parts and Others came in at $5,387.6 million, missing the consensus mark of $5,441 million.
PACCAR Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Key Takeaways
Revenues from the trucks segment totaled $4,152.2 million for the June-end quarter, significantly higher than the prior-year quarter’s $1,858.4 million. The figure, however, lagged the consensus mark of $4,299 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $255 million, turning around from a loss of $46.2 incurred in the year-ago period. The reported figure, nonetheless, missed the consensus mark of $286 million.
Revenues from the parts segment totaled $1,211.3 million for the reported quarter, increasing from the year-earlier quarter’s $823.7 million and topping the consensus mark of $1,167 million. The segment’s pre-tax income came in at $265.6 million, up from $151.9 million recorded in the year-ago period. The reported figure also topped the consensus mark of $250 million.
Revenues in the financial services segment increased to $456.3 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $360.3 million and beat the consensus estimate of $437 million. Also, pre-tax income rose to $106.5 million from $55.5 million recorded in the year-earlier period, beating the consensus mark of $77 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for second-quarter 2021 rose to $164.4 million from the prior-year quarter’s $120 million. Research & Development (R&D) expenses were $84.4 million for second-quarter 2021 compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $66.5 million.
PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $4,403.3 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $4834 million on Dec 31, 2020.
The company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share, payable on Sep 8, 2021, to shareholders on record as of Aug 18, 2021.
For 2021, capex is projected at $550-$600 million, while R&D expenses are estimated in the $340-$360 million band. This Zacks #3 (Hold) Ranked player shares space with other biggies including Ford (F - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.