Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Crocs (CROX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Crocs is one of 259 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 28.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 110.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.79% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Crocs is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.31% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CROX as it looks to continue its solid performance.