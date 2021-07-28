Back to top

Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pool (POOL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pool is one of 259 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 14.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, POOL has returned 25.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, POOL is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.52% this year, meaning that POOL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

POOL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


