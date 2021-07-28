We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a penny.
In the quarter under review, the company posted GAAP earnings of 3 cents against the prior-year quarter’s GAAP loss of a penny.
Total Sales
Net sales totaled $320.3 million, narrowly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321 million by 0.2%. However, the top line witnessed a decline of 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $378.7 million.
Operational Update
Hexcel's gross margin for the second quarter was 19.3% compared to 14.5% in the prior-year period, reflecting a step up in carbon fiber production and sales resulting in a strong margin mix.
Selling, general and administrative, and R&T expenses for the second quarter of 2021 rose 20% year over year.
The company’s adjusted operating income amounted to $19.3 million in the quarter compared with $19.5 million in the year-ago period.
Hexcel Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hexcel Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hexcel Corporation Quote
Quarterly Performance
Commercial Aerospace: Net sales were down 24.6% year over year to $153.7 million. Lower sales across all major programs, resulted in this unit’s poor top-line performance.
Space and Defense: Net sales dropped 1.4% year over year to $106.9 million on account of temporary pandemic-induced disruptions within select space and defense platforms.
Industrial: Net sales declined 10.1% year over year to $59.7 million, primarily due to lower wind energy sales.
Financial Details
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $115.3 million compared with $103.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt totaled $904.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $925.5 million as of 2020-end.
At the end of second-quarter 2021, cash generated from operating activities was $38.9 million compared with $73.6 million in the prior year.
Hexcel’s adjusted free cash outflow at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $29.7 million compared with $33.2 million at the end of the prior-year period.
2021 Guidance
The company continues to withhold its financial guidance due to the market uncertainties arising from the global pandemic.
Zacks Rank
Hexcel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
