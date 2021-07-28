We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why Tech Investors Should not Ignore These ETFs
This is the most important week of the second quarter earnings season with 180 S&P 500 companies reporting. Earnings reports from the biggest names on Wall Street including Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Google parent Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) are expected this week.
Two of those giants, Google and Facebook are not included in the technology sector but are a part of the communication services sector. This sector was created about three years back, following a major reshuffling in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), which is used by major index providers including S&P Dow Jones and MSCI.
Communication services is one of the top performing sectors this year with a gain of about 24%. Excellent results reported by Snap (SNAP - Free Report) and Twitter (TWTR - Free Report) reaffirmed continued growth in the digital ad market and have raised hopes for Facebook and Google results.
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC - Free Report) and Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM - Free Report) are market cap weight ETFs with outsized exposure to the two giants in the space. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO - Free Report) follows an equal-weighted index.
Please watch the short video above to learn more about these ETFs.