This is the week investors wait for each quarter: the FAANG and growth stock earnings week.
Over 1000 companies are expected to report this week including many of the hottest tech names including most of FAANG with Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet reporting, along with other popular growth stocks.
With the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting new all-time highs again this week, that means many stocks are too.
Beating Every Quarter
These 5 companies are not only up big in 2021 but they also have great earnings surprise track records.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for several years especially with a pandemic going on.
But these companies have superb management and have been navigating the coronavirus crisis with apparent ease. But we know it hasn’t been easy behind the scenes.
Can they keep beating and making new highs?
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts This Week
1. Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) hasn’t missed in five years. Impressive. Not only that but it keeps beating with huge beats. Will the analysts ever get it right? Shares are up 37% year-to-date and are busting out to new all-time highs. They’re now trading with a forward P/E of 356x but with revenue expected to jump 50% this year, investors are willing to pay it.
2. Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters. This restaurant chain was a pandemic winner as we all ordered food delivery in 2020. But what will happen on the reopen? Shares are still up another 28% this year and are trading near 5-year highs again. Will it surprise again?
3. Facebook (FB - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares are up 34% year-to-date to new highs after the solid reports by Twitter and Snap gave the shares a boost. Is all the good news priced in?
4. PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) has only missed one time in the last 5 years but it was during the pandemic, in 2020. Still, that’s an impressive track record. Shares are up 27% in 2021 and are at new all-time highs again. But with a forward P/E of 64, is it too hot to handle?
5. United Rentals, Inc. (URI - Free Report) hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s amazing given the manufacturing recession and the coronavirus crisis of the last few years. Shares are up 40.7% year-to-date, beating even Shopify this year. And shares are still dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 15.4 and a PEG of 1.2. What will happen when an infrastructure plan actually passes?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB in her personal portfolio.]