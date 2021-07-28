We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcBest (ARCB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) closed at $57.44, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 0.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ARCB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, up 137.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $919.77 million, up 46.61% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.61% and +20.14%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARCB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.41% higher. ARCB is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ARCB has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.08, which means ARCB is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARCB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.