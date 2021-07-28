We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.88, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 11.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
BCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 472.94%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% lower. BCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, BCC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.
It is also worth noting that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.